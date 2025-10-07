Speculation On WWE Hosting All Future WrestleMania Events In Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia in 2027, sparking rumors and speculation about the company’s future plans in relation to the country.

There are circulating rumors that WWE may choose to host all WrestleMania events in Saudi Arabia starting in 2027.

Dave Scherer recently mentioned in a PWInsider Q&A that he wouldn’t be surprised if WrestleMania becomes an annual event in Saudi Arabia beginning in 2027. However, he clarified that it remains uncertain if this is indeed WWE’s plan.

In response to a question regarding the possibility of inducting Stephanie McMahon into the Hall of Fame in 2026, potentially the last WrestleMania held in the United States.

Scherer noted that while he is unsure if Stephanie would want to be inducted at that time, WWE could connect the Hall of Fame induction to another Premium Live Event weekend if WrestleMania is held in Saudi Arabia every year.