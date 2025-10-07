Karrion Kross And Scarlett On “Misogynistic” And “Bizarre” WWE Contract Negotiations

In a candid conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett pulled back the curtain on the “shocking” contract negotiations that led to their September 2025 departures from the company. The couple described a process that left them feeling disrespected, undervalued, and — in Scarlett’s words — subjected to “misogynistic” treatment.

Scarlett revealed that WWE directly tied her contract status to Kross’s decision, an approach she described as deeply offensive.

“They said, ‘We’ll get to her once we’re done with you,’ which I took as them using me as leverage against him,” Scarlett explained. “It felt like a massive red flag, and I did feel like it came off as misogynistic, because originally I was hired before you, and the idea that I have no value without him… that came off as very misogynistic to me.”

Kross confirmed that this was not the first time WWE had taken such an approach, citing their main roster debut as an example.

“When I signed to go from NXT to Raw, somebody said the exact same thing to me over the phone,” Kross recalled. “I go up to Raw… and she’s at home. So I was like, ‘Well, I’m not gonna do that again. We already saw exactly what happened with that.’”

The negotiations became even more contentious when a talent relations representative allegedly dismissed Kross’s track record and contributions — including merchandise success and strong book sales — as “irrelevant.”

“Forbes wrote an article that we were the top seller in the company for merchandise. He didn’t want to look at any of that. He’s telling me that’s irrelevant to the conversation in determining my value,” Kross said. “My life story is about a kid in the audience of their shows growing up… and now he’s telling me that’s irrelevant? Anybody with any sort of dignity or self-respect is not going to say, ‘You know what, that sounds like a really good deal.’”

Scarlett summed up their experience as one of total devaluation:

“It’s this feeling that no matter how much hard work you put in… it doesn’t matter,” she said. “At the end of the day, you’re only this number that they choose for you… there’s nothing you can do to improve your situation.”

Following the expiration of their contracts in September 2025, Kross and Scarlett returned to the independent wrestling scene, where they have been making appearances for various promotions across the United States. Despite uncertainty about their long-term future, the duo emphasized that creative respect and autonomy will guide their next major career decision.