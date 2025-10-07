Xavier Woods Reveals He Has Signed New Multi-Year WWE Deal

Xavier Woods has confirmed the big news from today.

As noted earlier today here at Rajah.com, The New Day member has signed on the dotted line for a new long-term contract with WWE.

In an update, the WWE Superstar took to X to release the following statement confirming the news:

“How do ya’ll know this stuff,” Woods wrote. “I didn’t say anything! But yes. You’re gonna see my sexy face for a while longer even though you don’t deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest.”