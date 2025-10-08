Viewership Numbers For September 29th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on September 29th averaged 2.3 million viewers, resulting in a total of 4.5 million hours watched that week.

This is consistent with the previous week, which also recorded 2.3 million viewers and 4.5 million hours viewed. The episode ranked #8 in Netflix’s global rankings for the week. Notably, the last two episodes of RAW are tied for the show’s all-time viewership lows on the platform.

The show was headlined by The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) facing off against The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed) in a Tornado Tag Team Match.