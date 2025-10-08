WWE NXT Showdown Results – October 7, 2025

WWE NXT Showdown Results (10/7/25)

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcers: Mike Rome & McKenzie Mitchell

First Match: Winner Takes All – TNA World Tag Team Championship & WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState (c)

The night kicked off with a high-stakes tag team title unification match as The Hardy Boyz and DarkState battled for supremacy. The challengers attacked before the bell, but Jeff Hardy quickly turned the tide, sending Cutler James shoulder-first into the post and helping Matt clear the ring. The referee ejected DarkState’s outside enforcers, leaving Lennox and Griffin to fend for themselves.

The Hardys dominated early with vintage double-team offense, targeting Lennox’s arm and neck. DarkState slowed the pace, isolating Jeff with heavy strikes, slams, and relentless corner work through the commercial break. Jeff’s resilience paid off with a Whisper in the Wind, allowing Matt to unleash a flurry of Side Effects, DDTs, and corner strikes.

The champions traded near-falls in a chaotic final stretch. DarkState hit a double powerbomb for a close two-count, but Matt answered with back-to-back Twist of Fates before tagging Jeff, who sealed the deal with a Swanton Bomb.

After the match, The Hardys’ celebration was interrupted by a surprise appearance from The Dudley Boyz and TNA President Carlos Silva, who stared down the new unified champions from the crowd, teasing a future showdown.

Winners: New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions & Still TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz via pinfall

Second Match: Women’s Survivor Series Match

Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade, The Inspiration)

Special Guest Referee: Jordynne Grace

The first women’s Survivor Series elimination match of the night featured high-octane action and dramatic eliminations. Early exchanges between Jayne and Jordan set the tone before tensions boiled over between Jayne and Vice. Momentum swung repeatedly as both teams brawled around ringside with stereo dives and aerial attacks.

Team TNA took control through the break, isolating Vice before chaos ensued with rapid tags and impactful offense. The first elimination came when Mara Sade pinned Jaida Parker, but Ruca evened the odds with a Sol Snatcher to eliminate Sade.

Lola Vice stole the show with a brutal flurry of mid-kicks, hip attacks, and a Rear Naked Choke that eliminated Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, leaving only Kelani Jordan. However, miscommunication between Jayne and Vice backfired, allowing Jordan to hit an Olympic Slam and eliminate Vice.

The final stretch saw a spectacular exchange between Ruca and Jordan, highlighted by an Avalanche Spanish Fly and 450 attempt, but Ruca got her knees up and hit another Sol Snatcher. Jayne opportunistically tagged herself in and stole the pinfall to secure victory for Team NXT.

Winners: Team NXT via pinfall — Sole Survivors: Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca

Backstage Segment: Cardona & Briggs

AVA dismissed Matt Cardona’s apology for interfering in last week’s match. Josh Briggs stormed in, furious over being screwed out of a spot. AVA granted Briggs a match against Cardona next week.

Third Match: WWE NXT North American Championship Match

Ethan Page (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

The long-awaited clash between Ethan Page and Mustafa Ali lived up to expectations. Ali’s speed and technique countered Page’s power early on, with highlights including a Spinning DDT on the floor and a near-fall following a Sunset Flip Powerbomb.

Page regained control with a vicious Confidence Breaker, Pump Kick, and Avalanche Snake Eyes, but Ali’s resilience kept the crowd invested. A late-match flurry saw Ali hit a Tornado DDT, a suicide dive over the announce table, and a flurry of roll-ups.

In the closing moments, Page reversed a hurricanrana attempt and delivered The Twisted Grin to retain his title in a thriller.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page via pinfall

Backstage Segment: Dr. Wagner Jr. & Lexis King

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. declared his intentions to challenge for the North American Title. Lexis King mocked him, suggesting he was cosplaying as Tavion Heights — only for the real Heights to appear behind him, leaving King stunned.

Backstage Segment: Sol Ruca, Zaria & Blake Monroe

Jacy Jayne told Sol Ruca she’d “see her around,” prompting Zaria to question Sol’s new alliances. Blake Monroe entered, stirring tension by claiming Sol was greedy and Zaria would never succeed while Sol chased more titles. Blake admitted she had her eyes on the Women’s North American Championship, warning that ZaRuca’s partnership might not last.

Next Week on NXT:

Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs

El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King

Fourth Match: Men’s Survivor Series Match

Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Leon Slater)

Special Guest Referee: Joe Hendry

The main event delivered all-out warfare as both teams clashed for brand supremacy. Myles Borne started strong but was eliminated early after a Slingshot Cutter from Kazarian. The eliminations came quickly: Je’Von Evans dazzled with aerial offense before falling to a counter roll-up from Slater, leaving Team NXT down 4-2.

Tensions escalated when Trick Williams walked out on his team, furious over not being named captain, leaving Ricky Saints alone. Saints showed fighting spirit, eliminating Kazarian and Slater in succession with clever pinning combinations. However, the numbers game proved too much.

After a brutal final stretch, Moose and Santana overwhelmed Saints with a Pop-Up Powerbomb and Spin the Block, sealing the win for Team TNA.

Winners: Team TNA via pinfall — Sole Survivors: Mike Santana & Moose

Closing Segment: AVA & Santino Marella

After the match, AVA congratulated Santino Marella on Team TNA’s victory, saying their partnership was stronger than ever. AVA announced that Knockouts Division stars would enter a Battle Royal next week, with the winner earning a shot at Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. Marella accepted, and the two shook hands as the show went off the air.

Post-Show Notes:

The Dudley Boyz tease a future tag title challenge against The Hardy Boyz.

Mustafa Ali’s pursuit of the North American Championship appears far from over.

Trick Williams’ walkout creates major questions about Team NXT’s future.