Paul Heyman Takes Shot At Braun Strowman Over Roman Reigns Claim

A heated exchange erupted between Paul Heyman and Braun Strowman this week after a bold statement made by Heyman on WWE Raw drew a sharp response from the former Universal Champion.

During Monday’s episode of Raw, Heyman claimed that his client, Bronson Reed, was the only competitor to ever put Roman Reigns on a stretcher — a claim that didn’t sit well with Strowman, who famously brutalized Reigns multiple times during their 2017 feud.

Taking to Twitter/X, Strowman fired back with photographic evidence from that rivalry. He posted two images: one showing him standing over a downed Reigns beside an ambulance, and another depicting Reigns being loaded onto a stretcher. Alongside the images, Strowman captioned,

“😂😂😂😂😂 yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!!” — referencing Heyman’s resemblance to The Penguin from Batman.

Heyman later issued a sarcastic response in his signature style, posting a formal letter addressed to “Mr. Strowman.” The message read:

“Dear Mr. Strowman,

Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you sir.

In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about.

With Love and Respect,

Paul Heyman.”

The exchange quickly went viral among fans, who recalled Strowman’s notorious 2017 feud with Reigns — a rivalry that elevated Strowman to main event status. The program featured several memorable moments, including Strowman attacking Reigns backstage and flipping over an ambulance with him inside.

Heyman’s original on-air statement was made to hype up Bronson Reed, who is currently part of The Vision faction alongside Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Whether Strowman’s online response will lead to an on-screen interaction remains to be seen, but the “Monster Among Men” has made it clear that he hasn’t forgotten his history with The Tribal Chief.