Roman Reigns Admits He Feels Like Crap Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Top WWE star Roman Reigns appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including his physical condition ahead of his match with Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel this Saturday in an Australian Street Fight.

Reigns said, “I feel like crap. My body does not feel good. I was down there not too long ago. The flight back and forth does not feel nice.”

He continued, “I’ve been jet-lagged for four weeks in a row now. Why not just go down there and try to kill myself. It is what it is. We’re gonna go head against the wall, Goldberg-style. Reckless abandoned. You can’t do much worse than I feel now, so let’s just go mess it up physically. I’m a live performer. I can do it at any given moment. I’m always at 100. We live at a 12, so the 10 will always be easy.”

Reigns added, “You go through the curtain, you can be selling a broken leg back there, but as soon as the music hits and you go through the curtain, it’s a shot in the arm.”

