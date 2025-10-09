Nic Nemeth Opens Up About Potential WWE Return

Current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE) has addressed the possibility of returning to WWE, clarifying that while the door isn’t closed, any potential appearance would have to directly benefit TNA as part of the growing partnership between the two companies.

Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Nemeth made it clear that he’s fully invested in his current run and only interested in a WWE crossover if it serves a larger purpose. “Maybe, but I really love what I’m doing,” Nemeth said. “I really, really love what we’re doing as a company, and what I get to do on my free time, plus with the company. So sure, possibly something.”

Nemeth emphasized that his focus remains on helping TNA grow, noting that he’s willing to collaborate with WWE only if the arrangement benefits his current promotion. “I’ve said this since they started talking together and making things public about the WWE relationship — I said, if I can help TNA get something, I will be there,” he stated.

When asked about potentially appearing on WWE NXT, a brand where he once held the NXT Championship, Nemeth made it clear he has no personal interest in returning to that stage. “If it’s to go to NXT and have a match, I’m not interested. I’ve done everything I could possibly do in NXT,” he explained. “I would much rather, let’s get Leon Slater there. Let’s get some people who are young, up-and-comers, who get a piece of that… that would be great for them. I don’t think me being there helps TNA.”

However, Nemeth did leave the door open for a WWE main roster appearance — but only if it were part of a broader deal designed to elevate TNA’s visibility. “If it’s a main roster match against a former rival, and it helps TNA make a stride, then I’m open to it,” he said.

The working relationship between WWE and TNA officially began in September 2025, leading to crossover appearances and joint events, including the TNA vs. NXT Showdown on October 10. The collaboration has already been praised by fans for creating fresh matchups and reintroducing inter-promotional excitement not seen in decades.

Nemeth’s stance reflects his commitment to TNA’s resurgence, signaling that while a WWE return isn’t off the table, his loyalty lies with the promotion he now represents as its reigning world champion.