Santos Escobar Reportedly Signs A New Contract With WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that Santos Escobar officially became a free agent recently after his WWE contract expired.

He turned down an offer to re-sign with WWE because he wanted a clear vision for how he would be utilized and did not want to be “spinning his wheels” backstage.

According to PWInsider.com, Escobar has signed a new deal to remain with the company, just a couple of days after his contract expired.

The report noted that WWE considered Escobar’s concerns about needing a creative plan, and he received an offer that was “sizably larger” than previous ones. Both parties are believed to have reached an agreement recently.

There has been no information yet on when Escobar may return to WWE programming, but updates will be provided as they become available.