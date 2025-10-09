Nic Nemeth Reveals How He Kept His Surprise TNA Debut A Secret

Nic Nemeth joined Chris Van Vliet as the guest on the latest episode of his “INSIGHT” podcast.

The following are some of the highlights.

On signing with TNA: “There were so many people that were letting me know that I was going to AEW that they confused themselves to be extra surprised because they had told me that I was going there. They let me know they knew I was, and they were so blown away by this surprise. I go, I didn’t lead you to believe that, you told me, I didn’t tell you. So many people were like, ‘Hey, 91 days [after your WWE release], I know where you’re going.’ I’m like, Hey, cool. I’m not sure, but hey, let me know.”

On how the surprise was kept a secret: “There’s only a few surprises in the business that can still get people excited. I went out of my way, even some close friends, to say hey, I’m just watching the game, doing something and not saying anything, just because there’s so few things that are kind of cool, and we always kind of ruin them. Even if I told just two or three wrestler friends, it would have been less of a surprise somehow, one way or another. But like an hour before, I’m like, okay, I can tell some people, but I still didn’t. I’m waiting, and then also Ash By Elegance was also backstage, and I was like, Hey, cool. We both get to have this surprise together. This is kind of fun. Nobody knew, and I wasn’t gonna tell anybody. I don’t think I told my parents. I think Ryan knew. But we were also not telling my parents or anybody, just in case.”

