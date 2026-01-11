Backstage News On Killer Kelly’s Departure From TNA

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling star Killer Kelly’s contract with the promotion has expired, and she has effectively left TNA. Sapp’s report states that her contract expired in December 2025 after being extended due to her maternity leave in 2024.

The report also mentions that no creative plans were in place for Kelly prior to her departure from the company.

Killer Kelly made her TNA Wrestling debut in November 2020, when she confirmed her participation in a tournament aimed at crowning the iMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions alongside Renee Michelle.

She ultimately won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship twice, teaming with Masha Slamovich.

Kelly’s most recent TNA matches took place during the El Paso tapings last month.

On December 6, 2025, she teamed up with Rosemary in a losing effort against The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay. The following day, she was defeated by Myla Grace in a one-on-one match that lasted under five minutes.