TNA Thanks AXS TV After Six-Year Partnership Ahead Of AMC Launch

Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT marked the final installment of the show on AXS TV, as the company will be moving to AMC starting with next week’s episode.

After the conclusion of this week’s episode, TNA took to their Twitter (X) account to address this transition and reflect on the end of their era with AXS TV.

TNA Wrestling expressed gratitude to AXS TV for their six-year partnership and promoted the premiere of their show on AMC next week.

The full statement reads, “We’d like to thank @AXSTV for being incredible television partners for the last six years. We appreciate the efforts of everybody involved in helping bring 324 episodes of #TNAiMPACT to the fans.

We begin a new era next Thursday at 9pm ET LIVE on @AMC_TV!”

TNA iMPACT will premiere on AMC next Thursday as part of the company’s multi-year agreement with the network.

The show airs at 9 PM ET on AMC and AMC+. It will also remain available on TNA+.