Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AMC Debut Episode Of TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the premiere episode of iMPACT on AMC next week. The show will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, in Dallas, Texas, at 9 PM ET.

In a featured match, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), along with Elijah, will take on Order 4, comprised of Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Additionally, blogger and columnist Perez Hilton will make a special appearance, although he has not revealed what role he will play during the show.

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), will also defend their titles against The Elegance Brand, featuring M and Heather By Elegance.

Furthermore, TNA World Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will defend his title against “The Realest” Mike Santana.

Lastly, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against Myron Reed from The Rascalz.

