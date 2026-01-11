Nic Nemeth Shares Career Advice He’d Give His Younger Self

Top TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth spoke with 12-year-old Theresa Ann from Square Family Wrestling about various topics, including the career advice he would give to his younger self.

Nemeth said, “Make sure you have a famous relative! Or your dad or mom was a wrestler or you’re just really rich, so you don’t have to work and you can just practice all day! But you won’t enjoy it as much if you get the success. So, what really matters long term as you become a grown-up is working really hard, working just a little bit harder than everybody else. And that’s what makes you stand out. Whether you become a champion, the worst wrestler ever, or never even make it, you know that you gave it your all.”

