Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns At Survivor Series

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is reportedly set to make his long-awaited return to premium live event action inside one of WWE’s most chaotic and brutal match types — WarGames. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan for Reigns at Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29 in San Diego, California, is to headline the event as part of a WarGames match rather than competing in a traditional singles bout.

“I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change,” Meltzer revealed. He also dismissed speculation of a high-profile match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, noting that the long-anticipated singles encounter is unlikely to take place before WrestleMania 42. “There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before at the earliest January, and I doubt January because I’m sure they’ll both be in the Rumble. So, I think it’s probably WrestleMania as a guess,” Meltzer added.

The news aligns with WWE’s ongoing faction war storyline between The Bloodline and The Vision. The rivalry, which has been one of WWE’s central narratives throughout 2025, began escalating at WrestleMania 41 when Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk following a shocking betrayal by Paul Heyman, who sided with Rollins. The betrayal led to a brutal beatdown that wrote Reigns off television, setting the stage for The Vision — Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed — to dominate WWE in his absence.

Reigns made a dramatic return on the July 14 episode of Raw, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a vicious assault by Breakker and Reed. This comeback set up a tag team victory for Reigns and Jey over Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam. However, tensions escalated again when The Vision attacked Reigns following his match at Clash in Paris, forcing another brief absence while Reigns filmed the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Now back and reunited with The Usos, Reigns looks poised to lead The Bloodline into one of WWE’s most high-stakes matches of the year. A five-on-five WarGames showdown against The Vision is expected to headline Survivor Series, with the stipulation perfectly suited to the storyline’s escalating intensity.

Before Survivor Series, however, Reigns will have to survive another major battle — a Street Fight against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia. That match is expected to serve as the final chapter before The Tribal Chief steps back into WarGames, where alliances will be tested, rivalries will explode, and control of WWE’s power structure will hang in the balance.