Je’Von Evans Reveals Shawn Michaels Fought To Get Him Signed By WWE NXT

Rising WWE NXT star Je’Von Evans is expressing his deep gratitude to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, crediting “The Heartbreak Kid” for believing in him when others didn’t during his tryout.

Speaking with No-Contest Wrestling, Evans revealed that he initially wasn’t going to be offered a contract after his WWE tryout — but Michaels saw potential in him and went to bat on his behalf.

“Gotta thank Shawn, bro. Shawn Michaels, for sure,” Evans said. “I feel like he was the person that really looked out for me because during my tryout, apparently I wasn’t gonna get signed, right? But Shawn saw something in me. I was too young, I was smaller at the time, so there was a lot of people that wanted me to kind of get older and bigger.”

According to Evans, Michaels pushed for WWE to take a chance on him despite reservations from others. “Shawn was like, ‘No, just trust me.’ Everybody trusted him and now he’s like one of my go-to people, you know what I mean? You gotta thank Shawn for sure.”

Evans has since become one of the most promising young talents on the NXT roster, showcasing his athleticism and charisma as he continues to rise through the ranks. His story serves as another example of Michaels’ eye for talent and his growing legacy as a mentor behind the scenes at the WWE Performance Center.