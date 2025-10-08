Dark Side Of The Ring Officially Renewed For Season 7

The critically acclaimed professional wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring is officially returning for a seventh season on Vice TV. According to a new report from PWInsider, not only has the fan-favorite series been renewed, but production on the upcoming season is already in progress, with filming taking place several weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky — a city steeped in wrestling history and home to WWE’s former developmental territory, OVW.

First premiering in April 2019, Dark Side of the Ring quickly became a cultural touchstone for wrestling fans and documentary enthusiasts alike. The series is known for its in-depth exploration of some of the industry’s most infamous, controversial, and heartbreaking stories, blending rare archival footage with raw, first-hand interviews from those who lived through the events.

Across six seasons, the show has examined some of wrestling’s most significant and shocking moments, including the murder of Bruiser Brody, the Montreal Screwjob, the Chris Benoit tragedy, and the death of Owen Hart. Its storytelling approach — unflinching, emotional, and often deeply personal — has earned it a reputation as one of the most compelling wrestling documentaries ever produced.

The most recent season, which premiered in March 2025, continued that tradition, covering complex and often overlooked topics. Subjects included the lives and controversies surrounding “Superstar” Billy Graham, Ludvig Borga, and Muhammad Hassan, as well as tragic stories involving Billy Jack Haynes and former TNA Knockout Daffney.

The success of Dark Side of the Ring has also spawned multiple spin-offs from Vice TV, including Dark Side of the 90s, Dark Side of Comedy, and Dark Side of the 2000s — each adopting the same investigative, interview-driven style to explore darker corners of pop culture.

No premiere date or episode lineup for Season 7 has been announced yet, but with production underway, fans can expect more shocking revelations, untold stories, and behind-the-scenes truths from wrestling’s most controversial moments when Dark Side of the Ring returns.