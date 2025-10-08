Omos Credits AEW Star For Helping Shape His WWE Career

WWE giant Omos recently opened up about the pivotal role that Bobby Lashley played in his evolution as a singles competitor, calling their lengthy feud one of the most important chapters of his career.

Speaking with NarcolepsyBoy94, Omos reflected on his rivalry with the former WWE Champion — which began in 2022 and featured his first-ever singles match at WrestleMania 38 — crediting Lashley for guiding him through the transition from tag team star to solo performer.

“I remember doing that WrestleMania because that was the first time it was like, ‘Okay, you’re on your own now, you don’t have Styles, time to figure it out,’ and it was just me in the ring with Bobby,” Omos said. “I have a tremendous respect for Bobby Lashley and everything he’s done for me in my career because he really helps me a lot.”

Their feud, which began shortly after Omos split from AJ Styles following a Raw Tag Team Championship run, continued across premium live events and television for nearly two years. Omos described that period as invaluable to his development.

“For almost two years Bobby and I were in a feud… even after we were dominating, me and Bobby were just going at each other for like a year and a half, two years,” he explained. “For that time I spent with him, I cannot thank him enough. It had a tremendous effect on my career as an in-ring performer. I’m glad I was able to have that feud with him.”

While Lashley is now a top star in AEW as part of The Hurt Syndicate, Omos hasn’t ruled out a future clash. “Hopefully, maybe if he does come back, we can run it back, you never know, but man, I love Bobby,” he said.

Lashley’s transition to AEW has seen him continue his dominance as part of a faction that recently battled The Demand at All Out. Meanwhile, Omos remains one of WWE’s most imposing forces — and despite sporadic appearances, his size and presence keep him a looming threat in the heavyweight division.