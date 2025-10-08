Mercedes Mone Hits 500-Day Milestone In Dominant TBS Title Reign

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné has officially crossed another monumental milestone in her already storied career — surpassing 500 days as the AEW TBS Champion. Moné captured the title from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024, and has since reigned supreme over AEW’s women’s division in a historic run that continues to rewrite the record books.

With this achievement, Moné now stands just eight days away from breaking the all-time record for the longest TBS Championship reign, currently held by inaugural champion Jade Cargill at 508 days. Her reign has been nothing short of dominant, featuring 22 successful title defenses against some of the most decorated names in the business. Among her many victories are wins over former AEW Women’s World Champions Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker, as well as top international stars like Momo Watanabe and Riho.

Moné’s reign has not only elevated the prestige of the TBS Championship but has also showcased her as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world. She currently holds nine championship titles across multiple promotions, which she often brings to the ring. This includes the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (which she unified with the Queen of Southside title), and the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, among others.

Adding to her legacy, Moné also captured the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, further solidifying her position as one of the most decorated and influential figures in modern women’s wrestling.

Most recently, on the special “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite, Moné issued an open challenge for her championship, which was answered by former WWE star Lacey Lane.

As she approaches Jade Cargill’s historic record, all eyes are on Mercedes Moné to see if “The CEO” will officially etch her name into AEW history as the longest-reigning TBS Champion of all time.