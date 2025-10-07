Backstage Update On Bandido’s AEW Status Following Shoulder Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, ROH World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido successfully defended his ROH World Title against Hechicero at CMLL’s recent Viernes Espectacular pay-per-view event in Mexico City. However, the double champion did not emerge from the match unscathed.

After the event, Bandido took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo revealing that he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the championship match and was seen wearing a medical arm sling.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan stated that Bandido wants to “power through” his injury to wrestle on Dynamite, where he is scheduled to team up with Brody King to face Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in tag team action.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido’s status for the show is still uncertain, and there is no confirmation on whether he will be able to compete later tonight.

Meltzer noted that backstage in AEW, there is skepticism about Bandido’s ability to wrestle, as the doctor had almost stopped his match with Hechicero.

Additionally, Meltzer revealed that Bandido left the ring in a sling.

After separating his shoulder, he was able to pop it back in; therefore, if he is genuinely injured, he won’t be competing. If he does wrestle, it may indicate that it is part of a storyline.