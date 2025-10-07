Andrade Shares His Advice For Young Talents Leaving Wrestling Companies

AEW star Andrade spoke with TJ Sports about various topics, including the advice he would give to young talents leaving other companies.

Andrade said, “My advice to the younger stars is to never speak badly about the companies. I’ve always left most companies on good terms.”

On how he left WWE and AEW:

“I left WWE on good terms, AEW on good terms, The Crash on good terms, CMLL on good terms, and AAA on good terms. Tomorrow we may return, so I tell all wrestlers not to speak ill of the companies, because they will always be there. Wrestlers come and go, we get hurt, we die, but wrestling goes on.”

Andrade added, “I was young and occasionally spoke about companies, but I have always respected all of them, from AAA, The Crash, CMLL, which was my home for a long time, to AEW, WWE, and NJPW.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)