Karrion Kross And Scarlett Open To AEW Move

Now that they are free agents, former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett are weighing their next move carefully — and according to the duo, creative fulfillment will dictate where they land more than money ever could. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the pair discussed their current mindset, why they’re enjoying the independent circuit, and how they view a potential future with AEW.

Scarlett revealed that AEW had reached out to them prior to their 2022 WWE return. “Around 2022 right before we came back, there was a conversation about you coming in, but the story wasn’t… it didn’t really make sense,” she said, suggesting that timing and creative alignment were key factors in their decision to return to WWE at that time.

For Kross, that same philosophy continues to guide his decisions. “I’ve always been sold on a creative principle versus money,” he explained. “If you put a pile of money in front of me and there’s no principles attached to it, I’m telling you straight up, I’m not interested. If I was lying to you about that, I would have just took what they offered me.”

Scarlett added that if they do sign with another major promotion, it will be with a long-term vision in mind. “The thing about going somewhere else, it’s almost like jumping from one long-term relationship into another,” she said. “If we ever go to AEW, we’re going to be flying the AEW flag. That is going to be our home forever… If we go there, we’re going to make this company the absolute best.”

For now, Kross is embracing the unpredictability and creative control of working independently. “Just being able to show up anywhere, at any time and do anything, and creating an air of unpredictability at these shows, I think also serves something very interesting to fans as well,” he noted.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s contracts with WWE officially expired in September 2025, and since then, they’ve appeared for several top independent promotions. While their next long-term destination remains undecided, it’s clear that wherever they go, creative storytelling — not just financial reward — will be the deciding factor.