AEW Announces New Dynamite And Collision Tapings For Late 2025

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its live touring schedule with two newly announced events set for the final months of 2025. The company confirmed that “AEW Dynamite” will be taped in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 10, while “AEW Collision” will emanate from Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 15.

The Atlanta show will mark AEW’s return to the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, a venue with a capacity of approximately 3,500 that has hosted multiple AEW events in the past, including several tapings throughout 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, the Erie event will see the promotion return to the Erie Insurance Arena, which holds more than 6,500 fans and last hosted AEW programming in August 2022.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13, with an exclusive presale for “AEW Insider” subscribers taking place beforehand. Early access opportunities for premium seating are also being offered. As with all wrestling events, match cards are subject to change.

The two new stops are part of AEW’s growing global schedule as the promotion continues to expand its touring presence into 2026. Upcoming major pay-per-views include:

WrestleDream – October 18, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri

Full Gear – November 22, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey

Worlds End – December 27, 2025, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Following the newly announced events, AEW will embark on a major international tour, with shows scheduled in Cardiff, Wales, and Manchester, England, in December 2025. The company will then travel to Australia in early 2026 for events in Sydney and Brisbane, before returning to London’s Wembley Stadium in August 2026 for the next edition of its marquee All In spectacular.

These additions further solidify AEW’s ambitious touring calendar as the company continues to grow its footprint both domestically and internationally heading into 2026.