Brian Cage Provides Update On Injury Status, Says AEW Return Plans Are Unclear

AEW star Brian Cage has been sidelined since April due to surgery on both of his knees. He recently appeared on the All F’N Wrestling Show to discuss various topics, including his uncertainty about when he will return to the company after his injury and any potential creative plans for his comeback.

Cage said, “I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point.”

He continued, “I mean, I guess anything could be possible… There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling.”

Cage added, “I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?”

