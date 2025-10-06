Max Caster Says He Will Never Rap In AEW Again

AEW star Max Caster appeared on Hey EW! to discuss various topics, including his freestyle rap gimmick as part of The Acclaimed.

He also stated that he will not rap in the company again.

Caster said, “What I find annoying is that people love The Acclaimed so much that even though I do good now and people know ‘Best Wrestler Alive,’ ‘Let’s Go Max’, ‘Survive Five with the Best Wrestler Alive’, et cetera, they will still come up to me and go, ‘when is The Acclaimed gonna come back?’ When are you gonna rap again?’ The thing is, I’m not, first of all, I’m never ever gonna rap at AEW again.”

He continued, “You see what’s happening to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for saying (bleeps) on TV, getting the shows canceled. Imagine if I get AEW Dynamite canceled or Collision canceled.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)