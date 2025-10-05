Andrade Fires Back At Dave Meltzer Over AEW Contract Claims

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has responded sharply to recent comments made by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding the circumstances of his departure from the company earlier this year.

Meltzer reported that AEW President Tony Khan believed Andrade was staying with the promotion and that the two sides had a verbal understanding for a contract renewal — even though the deal was never officially signed. According to Meltzer, Khan continued to feature Andrade prominently on television until the end of his deal, despite others in the wrestling industry believing Andrade was heading back to WWE.

“Unlike with guys like Penta, Fenix and Ricky Starks, who it became clear weren’t interested in staying and Khan took them off TV, Andrade gave Khan the belief he was staying,” Meltzer wrote. “Khan believed they had an agreement for a renewal that wasn’t yet signed. He pushed him until the end, even though those in wrestling who knew him said he was going to WWE. He is talented in the ring, but geez, everyone is. Even five years ago, he was a very unique talent but now there are so many guys at his level, with better speaking ability and charisma.”

Andrade quickly fired back on Twitter/X, denying Meltzer’s claims and criticizing his reporting:

“@davemeltzerWON You talk too much sh*t without proof, and Sir, I’ll only tell you one thing: when my contract with AEW ended, I personally went man to man to thank MR. TONY KHAN for the opportunity to be in AEW, and that’s all I’ll tell you. If I wanted to talk more, I would show you that you’re wrong about many things. But you keep killing the business! Yo le deseo lo mejor!!”

The response highlights the ongoing tension between Andrade and parts of the wrestling media, particularly over speculation about his contractual status and career decisions. Andrade left AEW in September before briefly returning to WWE, only to shock fans again by reappearing in AEW at the October 1 anniversary edition of Dynamite.

The former WWE United States Champion has since aligned himself with The Don Callis Family and immediately inserted himself back into a top storyline by targeting Kenny Omega — signaling that his latest AEW chapter is only just beginning.