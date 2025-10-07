AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Preview For Tonight (10/7/2025): Jacksonville, FL.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight!

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday emanates from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., a two-and-a-half hour special event airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

The following matches and segments are scheduled for the show:

* TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. TBA

* Street Fight: The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)

* Double Jeopardy Eliminator Fight: Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

* Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) in action

* Samoa Joe/Hangman Page face-to-face