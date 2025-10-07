Adam Copeland Reveals WWE Originally Planned To Split Edge And Christian In 2001

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Adam Copeland recently spoke with The Score about various topics. He revealed that WWE initially planned to separate him and Christian Cage after WrestleMania 2000. However, the duo remained together until the fall of 2001, when Cage turned heel during the Invasion storyline, attacking Copeland.

Copeland said, “When you’re part of creating a match that then becomes its own pay-per-view, and becomes its own thing over the years. Those are always going to stand out,” Copeland said when looking back at the legacy of ‘Edge and Christian’ while admitting that their TLC matches were originally done on the bigger events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

He continued, “But what a lot of people wouldn’t think of is we did commentary a couple of weeks before WrestleMania 2000, WrestleMania 16, and up until that point, we were going to be split up as a team at that WrestleMania. So, that was a pretty pivotal moment for us, because we both felt like we hadn’t got the team to where it could be.

Copeland added, “I think what made our team successful is that we always thought in a very similar fashion in terms of how to tell a story within this industry.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.