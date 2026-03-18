Hangman Adam Page Set To Take Time Off From AEW

Hangman Adam Page is reportedly set to take time off from All Elite Wrestling television following his loss to MJF in the Texas Death Match main event at AEW Revolution 2026, according to Fightful Select.

Page was defeated at the March 15 event held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, under a stipulation that permanently bars him from challenging for the AEW World Championship. The loss appears to be setting up a storyline exit, with plans in place for him to step away from programming.

As of now, it has not been confirmed whether the absence will begin immediately or if Page will make additional appearances on upcoming episodes of Dynamite. The length of his hiatus also remains unclear.

This would not be the first time Page has taken time off following a major storyline defeat. After Revolution in 2024, he stepped away from AEW television for roughly four months before returning, making this a familiar pattern in his booking.

Page has been one of AEW’s central figures since the company launched in 2019, and his absence would come as AEW begins to present the fallout from Revolution and build toward next month’s Dynasty event.