Claudio Castagnoli Signs Deal With CMLL

CMLL issued the following to announce Claudio Castagnoli, the reigning CMLL World Champion, is now under a dual contract with CMLL and AEW:

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informs that wrestler Claudio Castagnoli has established a agreement under the dual contract modality, which will allow him to compete in both the CMLL and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

This international collaboration scheme strengthens the ties between both promotions and opens up new competitive opportunities for the talent involved.

In this way, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion is part of the group made up of Místico, Máscara Dorada, Hechicero and Persephone, who currently participate in both companies under dual contracts.

CMLL reaffirms its commitment to project the talent of Mexican Lucha Libre on international stages, consolidating strategic alliances that drive the growth of show sport.