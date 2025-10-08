Kurt Angle Praises The Rock’s Performance In The Smashing Machine

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s highly anticipated new film, The Smashing Machine, and his praise couldn’t have been higher.

“Just watched The Smashing Machine. What a fantastic film that I believe will be considered a classic,” Angle wrote. He reflected on the film’s real-life subject, legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr, revealing their paths crossed in a pivotal moment of his amateur wrestling career. “Mark Kerr was ‘The Guy’ I had to beat to qualify for the Olympic Games, which pushed me to transform into a version of myself I never thought I could be. Your story, beyond wrestling, is truly inspirational, my friend.”

Angle also lauded Johnson’s dramatic performance, calling it one of the most impressive of his career. “For Dwayne Johnson to take on such a role and elevate it to another level in his career makes me consider him one of the greatest performers today. Watching Dwayne transform into Mark Kerr through this film was like deja vu… no words, just applause.”

Concluding his message, Angle predicted that the film — which has already generated significant awards buzz — will receive major critical acclaim. “This movie deserves an Oscar, and I believe it will receive the recognition it merits. Well done, my brothers. #TheSmashingMachine”

Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr, one of MMA’s most dominant yet complex figures, has been widely praised for its emotional depth and physical authenticity, marking a major milestone in The Rock’s acting career beyond the action blockbuster genre.