Blake Monroe On Why “Mariah May” Is “Dead And Done”

When former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May made her surprise WWE NXT debut earlier this year, she did so under an entirely new identity — Blake Monroe. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Monroe opened up about the personal and creative reasons behind the name change, revealing that it was a deeply meaningful decision tied to her family and her desire for a fresh start in WWE.

Monroe admitted that using her real first name, Mariah, in her wrestling career was something she ultimately regretted. “If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done,” she said. “Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can’t change it.”

For Monroe, adopting a new name represents a symbolic rebirth and a clean slate as she embarks on the next chapter of her career. “The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we’re going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it, and it’s a tribute to my niece,” she continued.

The name “Blake Monroe” is a heartfelt combination of two inspirations. “My niece is Blake. We used to watch WWE together and she’d jump on the bed and be so excited,” Monroe shared. “When they said, ‘How would you feel about the name? Would you be open to changing it?’ I said, ‘I absolutely would.’”

The surname Monroe also holds special significance — it was the first ring name she ever wrote down. “Monroe was the first wrestling name I ever wrote down. I still have it in a book and a screenshot from 2017. I didn’t start wrestling until 2020. I wanted to do Monroe as a first name,” she said. She also embraced the slightly “controversial” and “boyish” nature of the name Blake, noting that it creates conversation and buzz.

The reinvention marks a complete repackaging for the British star, who has been positioned as one of NXT’s top prospects since arriving in June 2025. With a new name, a new outlook, and a powerful motivation behind her persona, Blake Monroe is determined to build a legacy that’s entirely her own.