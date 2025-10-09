Report: WWE Making Major Creative Changes Following Fan Backlash

BodySlam+ reports that WWE is undergoing a creative reorganization in response to fan dissatisfaction with its product throughout 2025. Company officials are aware of this discontent and are making plans for change.

According to the report, WWE has held several meetings recently to evaluate and improve its creative process. Sources indicate that there are ongoing changes within the creative team aimed at enhancing the overall quality of the programming.

The report also mentions that WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) will continue to lead the creative team for Friday Night SmackDown. However, new additions are being made to the team to make the show “more enjoyable” moving forward. Road Dogg was previously appointed as the co-lead writer for the SmackDown brand, alongside John Swikata.

Despite WWE and TKO reporting record profits, BodySlam+ notes that the promotion recognizes the need for improvements in its creative efforts. They aim to develop “more enticing storylines” for the upcoming year.