Cody Rhodes Reveals October 2025 WWE Appearance Schedule

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has revealed his full lineup of appearances for October 2025, giving fans a clear look at where “The American Nightmare” will be seen in the coming weeks.

In keeping with his recent practice, Rhodes posted the schedule on X, listing five confirmed televised dates. The noticeably lighter schedule reflects TKO Group’s ongoing shift away from untelevised live events, allowing many top superstars a more balanced workload.

Cody Rhodes’ October 2025 Schedule:

October 10 – WWE SmackDown, Perth, Australia

October 11 – WWE Crown Jewel, Perth, Australia

October 17 – WWE SmackDown, San Jose, California, USA

October 24 – WWE SmackDown, Tempe, Arizona, USA

October 31 – WWE SmackDown, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

The highlight of Rhodes’ month will be the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on October 11 in Perth, Australia, where he is set to face his long-time rival, Seth Rollins, in a Champion vs. Champion match to determine the 2025 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion.

Rhodes first claimed the ceremonial title in 2024 after defeating GUNTHER, and he’ll aim to retain the honor by besting “The Visionary.” Their upcoming match marks the latest chapter in one of WWE’s most enduring rivalries, which dates back to Rhodes’ 2022 Hell in a Cell classic — a bout remembered for Rhodes’ incredible performance while competing with a torn pectoral muscle.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has solidified himself as one of the company’s defining figures, leading as both a top in-ring performer and locker room presence. He is currently in his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, having reclaimed the title from John Cena at this year’s SummerSlam.

Looking ahead, Rhodes’ next major appearance following Crown Jewel will be at Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, California, where WWE’s annual WarGames spectacle is expected to take center stage.