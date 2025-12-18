Nikki Bella Says She Hasn’t Been Intimate “In A Really Long Time”

Nikki Bella has spoken candidly about her current dating life, revealing that she has not been intimate in quite some time following her divorce.

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show, the former WWE Champion addressed misconceptions surrounding her personal life after finalizing her divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev in November 2024.

Garcia admitted that physical intimacy has not been a part of her life since the split, despite online speculation suggesting otherwise.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Garcia said. “And he’s like, ‘Oh,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, so it’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time.’ Even think of kissing.”

She went on to joke about just how long it has been.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy,” Garcia added. “I was thinking about this last night, like, ‘Do I still know how to kiss?’ You know when it’s been so long?”

Garcia’s comments arrive amid recent rumors linking her to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. The speculation began after she shared a photo taken inside DeJean’s locker following an Eagles game, sparking online debate — particularly due to the reported 20-year age gap between the two.

Despite the chatter, Garcia has maintained that she is currently single and prioritizing her career and her son, Matteo.