WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Start Time Reportedly Set

According to WrestleVotes via Fightful Select, the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is scheduled to begin at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT) on Saturday, January 31st, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The report indicated that there was internal discussion within WWE about the start time, but the company has officially settled on 2 PM ET. This translates to 10 PM local time in Riyadh.

The report also notes that this start time is slightly later than typical for past PLEs held in Saudi Arabia. The last three events—King and Queen of the Ring 2024, Crown Jewel 2024, and Night of Champions 2025—all started at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT). In fact, Crown Jewel 2022 was the last Saudi PLE to begin at a different time, starting at noon ET.

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE are already on sale, although no matches beyond the Royal Rumble match itself have been announced at this time.