Competitors Revealed For NXT Speed Title No. 1 Contender’s Tournament

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT General Manager Ava has announced that a tournament to determine the next challenger for WWE Men’s Speed Champion Jasper Troy’s Speed Title will begin on next week’s WWE NXT.

WWE has now revealed the competitors in the number one contender’s tournament. In the first round, Tavion Heights will face EVOLVE’s Eli Knight, while Andre Chase will compete against Lexis King. The winners of these matches will meet in the finals to determine the number one contender.

Troy himself won a tournament to earn his title shot, defeating El Grande Americano on the November 11th episode of NXT to claim the title.