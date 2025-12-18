Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 12/23/2025

WWE held its television tapings last night for next week’s episode of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers:

– Lola Vice def. The Culling’s Izzi Dame. Tatum Paxley chased Shawn Spears away with a chainsaw to allow Vice to get the win. After the match, Kelani Jordan attacked Vice.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail cut a promo that was interrupted by Blake Monroe. A match between the two was set for the NXT Women’s North American Championship for New Year’s Evil.

– Tavion Heights def. Eli Knight in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match.

– A backstage segment took place between TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi.

– NXT General Manager Ava hosted a face-to-face segment between “The Young” Je’Von Evans and “Absolute” Ricky Saints and a match between the two was set for December 30th.

– WWE LFG season two winners Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye def. TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match.

– Lexis King def. Chase U’s Andre Chase in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green (c) def. Sol Ruca to retain her WWE Women’s United States Championship.