Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 12/23/2025

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT logo
WWE NXT

WWE held its television tapings last night for next week’s episode of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers:

– Lola Vice def. The Culling’s Izzi Dame. Tatum Paxley chased Shawn Spears away with a chainsaw to allow Vice to get the win. After the match, Kelani Jordan attacked Vice.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail cut a promo that was interrupted by Blake Monroe. A match between the two was set for the NXT Women’s North American Championship for New Year’s Evil.

– Tavion Heights def. Eli Knight in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match.

– A backstage segment took place between TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi.

– NXT General Manager Ava hosted a face-to-face segment between “The Young” Je’Von Evans and “Absolute” Ricky Saints and a match between the two was set for December 30th.

– WWE LFG season two winners Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye def. TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match.

– Lexis King def. Chase U’s Andre Chase in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green (c) def. Sol Ruca to retain her WWE Women’s United States Championship.

