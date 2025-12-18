Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 12/20/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England, for this week’s Holiday Bash episode of Collision. Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s Holiday Bash episode of Collision, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry def. JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic Gold League Match.

– Eddie Kingston def. Nathan Cruz.

– Alex Windsor def. “The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) to become the new RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion.

– JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight def. Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic Gold League Match.