Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 12/30/2025

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT logo
WWE NXT

WWE held its television tapings last night for the December 30 episode of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers:

– Tatum Paxley interrupted a promo by The Culling’s Izzi Dame. A match between them was set for NXT New Years Evil.

– Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne def. Wren Sinclair in a Non-Title Match. After the match, Fatal Influence beat Sinclair down until WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey made the save before posing with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Tavion Heights def. Lexis King.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes).

– Joe Hendry had a concert. DarkState interrupted and attacked Hendry as Tony D’Angelo watched from the shadows.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. TNA star The System’s Moose to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. A ref bump, low blow and Roshambo factored into the finish.

