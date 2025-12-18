Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 12/30/2025

WWE held its television tapings last night for the December 30 episode of NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers:

– Tatum Paxley interrupted a promo by The Culling’s Izzi Dame. A match between them was set for NXT New Years Evil.

– Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne def. Wren Sinclair in a Non-Title Match. After the match, Fatal Influence beat Sinclair down until WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey made the save before posing with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Tavion Heights def. Lexis King.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes).

– Joe Hendry had a concert. DarkState interrupted and attacked Hendry as Tony D’Angelo watched from the shadows.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. TNA star The System’s Moose to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. A ref bump, low blow and Roshambo factored into the finish.