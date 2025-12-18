Spoiler: New Title Matches Announced For NXT New Year’s Evil On Jan. 6

At the double taping for the December 23 and December 30 episodes of WWE NXT on Thursday night, some more NXT New Year’s Evil 2026 developments took place.

It was announced at the 12/17 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida that Thea Hail will make her first defense of her newly won NXT Women’s North American Championship at the show in a rematch against former champion Blake Monroe.

The title tilt joins Jacy Jane (c) vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s World Championship, as well as Oba Femi (c) vs. Leon Slater for the NXT World Championship.

NXT New Year’s Evil 2026 is scheduled to take place on January 6 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.