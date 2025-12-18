Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For December 23 & December 30

WWE taped the next two weeks of NXT on CW on Thursday night, December 18, 2025 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT spoilers for the episodes airing on December 23 and December 30.

WWE NXT SPOILERS (Air Date: December 23)

Lola Vice def. Izzi Dame, after Tatum Paxley chases off Shawn Spears with a chainsaw. Kelani Jordan attacks Lola Vice after the match.

Blake Monroe interrupts NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail’s promo. Championship match set for NXT New Year’s Evil.

Tavion Heights def. Eli Knight

Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints face-to-face segment with NXT GM Ava Raine. Match set between the two for the December 30th edition of NXT.

Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye def. Stacks and Ariana Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match.

Lexis King def. Andre Chase

Chelsea Green defeats Sol Ruca – Women’s United States Championship match.

Moose got involved and chased off Ethan Page. The finish saw Alba Fyre get involved and prevent Sol Ruca from hitting the Sol Snatcher.

WWE NXT SPOILERS (Air Date: December 30)

Tatum Paxley interrupts Izzi Dame’s promo. Izzi Dame vs Tatum Paxley is official for New Year’s Evil.

Jacy Jayne def. Wren Sinclair. Fatal Influence beat down Wren Sinclair after the match, before Kendal Grey made the saves and posed with the NXT Women’s Championship.

Tavion Heights squashes Lexis King.

OTM def. Swipe Right.

DarkState interrupts and attacks Joe Hendry during his concert while Tony D’Angelo watches from the shadows.

Ethan Page def. Moose – NXT North American Championship

Ricky Saints def. Je’Von Evans after a ref bump, a low blow, and a Roshambo.

