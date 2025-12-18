Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite/Collision, titled “Holiday Bash,” featured three matches from the Continental Classic Tournament.

In the first match, Jon Moxley secured a victory over Roderick Strong in the Blue League. The second match saw PAC defeat Kyle Fletcher in the Gold League.

In the third match, Orange Cassidy emerged victorious against Máscara Dorada in the Blue League.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (2-0-1, 7 points)

2. Claudio Castagnoli (2-1-1, 7 points)

3. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (2-1, 6 points)

4. Jon Moxley (2-2, 6 points)

5. Máscara Dorada (1-2, 3 points)

6. Roderick Strong (0-3, 0 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (2-1, 6 points)

2. “The Bastard” PAC (2-1, 6 points)

3. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (2-1, 6 points)

4. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (2-2, 6 points)

5. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (1-2, 3 points)

6. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (0-2, 0 points)