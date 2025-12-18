Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (12/20/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s Holiday Bash episode of Collision, which will take place at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England.

The show will air this Saturday night at a special start time of 2:30 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title in an Open Challenge Match. Additionally, JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight will face Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic Gold League Match.

JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey will also take on Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in another Continental Classic Gold League Match. Lastly, Eddie Kingston will battle Nathan Cruz in a singles match.

