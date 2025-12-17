Spoilers: Complete AEW Holiday Bash Dynamite & Collision Results From 12/17 Taping

AEW taped the Holiday Bash special installment of Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday afternoon, live at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Featured below are complete AEW Holiday Bash Dynamite and Collision spoilers for tonight’s three-hour show airing via tape delay starting at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW HOLIDAY BASH SPOILERS (December 17, 2025)

* Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong in Continental Classic Blue league action

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defeated The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) in a $1 million trios match

* During the contract signing for the AEW World title match at Worlds End, MJF returned and used his Casino Gauntlet cash-in contract to put him into the match with champion Samoa Joe, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland.

* Mercedes Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir defeated Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale

* PAC defeated Kyle Fletcher in Continental Classic Gold league action

* Bandido and Ricochet were the finalists in the Dynamite Diamond ring battle royal

* Orange Cassidy defeated Mascara Dorada in Continental Classic Blue league action

* Athena & Mercedes Mone challenged AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions The Babes of Wrath for Worlds End

* Jamie Hayter defeated Isla Dawn. The Triangle of Madness attacked Hayter afterward and Kris Statlander made the save.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Bang Bang Gang to retain the titles