New Match Set For AEW Holiday Bash Tonight In Manchester

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Jamie Hayter will take on Isla Dawn at the AEW Dynamite and Collision “Holiday Bash” show this evening in England.

“Before Jamie Hayter vs Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds End, Hayter will collide versus rising star Isla Dawn in Manchester on AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via his official X account.

Hayter last competed on Saturday’s AEW Collision, where she teamed with Kris Statlander. The duo picked up a win over The Sisters of Sin team of Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Meanwhile, Isla Dawn was in action during Saturday’s show, which was taped in Cardiff, where she lost to Marina Shafir.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs. Rodrick Strong

* Continental Classic Blue League: Mascara Dorada vs. Orange Cassidy

* Continental Classic Gold League: Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC

* Contract Signing for AEW World Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang

* $1,000,000 Winner Take All Trios Match: The Elite (Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero)

* 8-Woman Tag Match: Mercedes Mone, Athena, Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Babes of Wrath & Timeless Love Bombs

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.