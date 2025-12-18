Updated Lineup For AEW Worlds End PPV

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Worlds End pay-per-view (PPV).

In a highly anticipated match, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF in a Four-Way Match. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), will defend their titles against “The CEO,” Mercedes Moné, the AEW TBS Champion, and “The Fallen Goddess,” Athena, the ROH Women’s World Champion.

Also featured in the event are the semifinals and finals of the AEW Continental Classic, which were previously announced.

Lastly, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will put her title on the line against Jamie Hayter.

AEW Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday, December 27th, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.