Spoiler: Another Match Added To WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

PWMania.com has reported that WWE held its latest television tapings last night for the upcoming two weeks of NXT episodes. The tapings took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center) in Orlando, Florida, where a new match was announced for NXT New Year’s Evil.

According to BodySlam.net, Thea Hail, the reigning WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, will defend her title against Blake Monroe during the special episode.

This match announcement follows Hail’s victory over Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Title during last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

The title change was reportedly unexpected and resulted from a miscommunication in the ring. As a result, WWE had to quickly adjust their creative plans, which were already set for Hail, as they did not anticipate her winning the title. Content had already been filmed due to the holiday break.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 6th, and will be a special episode of NXT airing on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.