Booker T Shares Backstage Moment With John Cena Before Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including his experience of attending John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Booker T said, “I wouldn’t have missed John Cena’s last match for the world. But going down to Washington, DC, it was about 25 degrees. It was snowing. It was just so messy, and it was crazy is, my body tends to, will me through no matter what I’m going through. I’ll get through it but as soon as it’s over with, everything just breaks down. That’s what I’m experiencing right now. My knee swole up astronomically. I just came from Colombia, so I was flying like crazy going there. And I think it’s just too much flying, but my knee was like so swollen last night. The pain threshold was like a 10. As far as 10 out of 10 — it might have been a 12. I’m serious. I mean, I literally wanted to cry. But I got through it. I’ve been icing because I got to go to work. I got to go to work in the morning.”

On what he told Cena backstage:

“You know, me and John Cena, we’ve got a connection. We’re connected. I had so many matches with John. That was one of the guys that — it was never wrestling. It was always Shakespeare. And him and I, we’ve never talked about wrestling. It’s always been Shakespeare. And that’s what I told him right before the match. I gave him a hug, and I said, ‘Shakespeare baby, let’s get it done one last time.’ But it was really, really cool. It was really, really cool because there again, I had a great time working with John. Being on the road with John, watching him grow. Knowing that he was the chosen one, and the guy that they were grooming to be the next Rock, Stone Steve Austin per se, Shawn Michaels, you know. I had a job to do. And you know, that job was to go out there and make this young kid a star.”

