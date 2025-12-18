Rob Van Dam Discusses Backstage Reunion At Saturday Night’s Main Event

By
James Hetfield
-
Rob Van Dam in AEW
Rob Van Dam | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) talked with TMZ Sports about various topics, including his feelings about being at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

RVD said, “It felt awesome. I was honored — always am when they invite me to be there and show me on camera. And it spreads a lot of joy in the world. [laughs] At least from my perspective. Everyone’s like, ‘Dude, I saw you on TV.’ And yeah, I couldn’t tell being there that the pop was as loud as it must have been. Because as soon as I started hearing the reaction, reading it on text messages or whatever, I was like, ‘Oh really? Cool.’ Because I felt like they were with me, but I couldn’t really hear as well, especially not comparatively to the other pops. But it was awesome. Yeah, really cool.”

On being back with Mark Henry, Trish Stratus and others:

“In a lot of ways, it’s like a reunion, you know? Being able to see everybody and hug them. A lot of people, I realize now that I’m able to feel more love for a lot of people that before, just being in that competitive state of mind, [I] kind of put up a wall when I was in the middle of my job. And now, that’s not there, that’s not a factor. So I can appreciate a lot of other people. But I’ve always got along with everybody. As soon as I got in the building, the crew guys were talking to me about how the crew misses me. And the difference between me and a lot of boys in that manner, like he was saying, ‘That says a lot of that says a lot when you when the crew’s cool with you.’ And said, ‘Well, it says a lot about the crew.’ But [it] says a lot about everybody. It’s just a lot about relationships.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

